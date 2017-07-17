IPhone 8 roundup: Here's what people are reporting so far

Between analysts, supply chain leaks and informed speculation, we have a pretty good idea of what we can expect from the iPhone 8 when it is revealed later this year.

Delays, fancy new screens, sensors that can detect our faces, problems securing new components — all of these topics and more have been discussed in various forms recently. But what will the iPhone 8 offer? And when is it going to arrive?

We're now about two months shy of when Apple typically unveils its new iPhones, so lets compile everything together.