Credit Suisse sees JPMorgan shares rallying another 12%, to $103

Credit Suisse has raised its forecast for JPMorgan's stock price after the bank posted a better-than-expected earnings report last Friday.

Credit Suisse analyst Susan Roth Katzke highlighted a number of factors in the price target raise, including "double digit retail deposit growth, better than expected investment banking, commercial banking and asset management revenues and a rebound in the card revenue rate."

"More important, to us, was management's confidence in the sustainability of economic growth as baseline support to business expansion and a continued determination to gain profitable market share," added Katzke.