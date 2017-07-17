This high school dropout is now the world's richest self-made woman

Meet Zhou Qunfei: former factory worker, high school dropout and now, with a net worth of over $8 billion, the richest self-made woman on the planet, according to Forbes.

Zhou is a Chinese entrepreneur who founded Lens Technology, which produces and sells glass screens and covers for companies like Apple and Samsung.

Zhou, 47, is the youngest self-made female billionaire on Forbes' list and her humble beginnings make her trajectory that much more impressive. She grew up in a small village in central China. Her mother died when she was five and her father became partially blinded and lost a finger in an industrial accident, according to The New York Times. As a child, she began raising pigs and ducks to bring in additional food and money for the family.

At age 16, the future entrepreneur was forced to leave high school to provide for her family. She soon scored a job at a factory making watch lenses for about $1 a day.

Zhou tells the newspaper that factory conditions were harsh. "I worked from 8 a.m. to 12 a.m., and sometimes until 2 a.m," she says.

At age 22, she struck out on her own. With only $3,000 in her pocket, Zhou and a few relatives started a workshop, making watch lenses for customers.

She lived and worked in a small apartment with her siblings, their partners and two cousins.

Though the company was steadily growing, it wasn't until she made the career-changing decision to begin making glass screens for mobile phones that her business took off.