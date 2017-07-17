Do you ever wonder how a basketball player can stand at the free throw line with the game in his hands in front of 30 million viewers and casually sink a shot? How about when a surgeon is in the middle of a procedure and the patient starts to bleed profusely, or when a lawyer has to convince a jury that her innocent client isn't guilty of murder? How do they keep their heads?

Graham Betchart, the director of mental training at Lucid Performance, prepares people for these exact moments.

After receiving his master's degree in sports psychology from John F. Kennedy University in 2008, he began developing basketball stars like the Philadelphia 76ers' 6'10'' point guard Ben Simmons, the Minnesota Timberwolves' center Karl-Anthony Towns and the Orlando Magic's power forward Aaron Gordon. Gordon has worked with Betchart since he was 14.

But now both Graham and Lucid Performance are pivoting beyond sports. The company that found success with a mental training app — which now has 50,000 downloads on iTunes — for kids who dream of becoming pro basketball players, is currently conducting an internal trial at Google and will be running a workshop at Facebook to train employees in mental strength.

Betchart has already begun working with sales teams, health professionals, universities and lawyers. "What we've found is this is much larger than sports," Betchart tells CNBC. "This is about everyone in life."

Here are seven ways you can thrive under pressure, according to his advice: