How a 21-year-old at NYU is paying his $200,000 tuition bill before graduating

New York University, like most private colleges, comes with a hefty price tag: $50,464 a year for tuition and fees.

Room and board adds another $17,644. After factoring in books, transportation and personal expenses, students can expect to shell out $72,900 a year, the university predicts.

That's nearly $300,000 over the course of four years, which could easily spiral into a student loan horror story. But not for one NYU senior: Long Island native Eric Hu has been paying his tuition bill as he goes since freshman year, meaning he's already covered three bills for $50,000 each. His parents cover living expenses.

Here's how the 21-year-old media, culture and communications major is on track to have paid $200,000 worth of tuition by the time he graduates next spring.