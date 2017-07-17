President Trump calls for lawmakers to 'REPEAL failing ObamaCare now' without replacement plan

President Donald Trump said Monday evening that Republican lawmakers should repeal Obamacare first, and then come up with a solution for replacing it.

Two more Republican senators said Monday they will oppose the current Republican health-care bill — enough to doom its passage, for now.

In messages posted to Twitter, Sens. Jerry Moran, R-Ks., and Mike Lee, R-Utah, became the third and fourth GOP senators to say they would not support their party's Obamacare replacement plan as written. They said they would not even back a motion to proceed — a procedural vote that would start debate on the bill.

The GOP, which holds 52 seats in the Senate, had already seen two defections and could not afford a third.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.