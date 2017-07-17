41 percent of renters have one big regret

If renters could go back a few years, a significant number of them wouldn't rent in the first place.

According to a new survey from real estate site Trulia, the top regret among renters was deciding to rent rather than buy a home: 41 percent "wish they had bought instead." Unfortunately, more than half of all renters believe they couldn't afford to buy, and data shows that many of them could be right.

Still, some renters may have been too cautious following the housing crisis, reasoned David Weidner, managing editor for Trulia's housing economics research team. Ultimately, "in every U.S. major market, it's cheaper to buy a home than it is to rent ... over seven years," he said.