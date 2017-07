Sysco announced on Monday that its current president and chief operating officer, Tom Bené, will become CEO on Jan. 1, 2018.

Bené said in a statement that he is excited and honored by this opportunity.

His predecessor, Bill DeLaney, will advise Bené through the end of 2018.

Bené joined the company in 2013 and entered his current roles in 2016. Before Sysco, Bené was a PepsiCo employee for more than 20 years.