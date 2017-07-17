4 ways to show your boss you're ready for more responsibility

Much of scoring a promotion comes down to showing your boss you're ready for more responsibility. Spotting individuals who are poised to grow professionally is something turnaround king Marcus Lemonis knows a thing or two about.

In this week's episode of CNBC's "The Profit," Lemonis considers investing in Anthony Fellows' hand-crafted gelato company, HipPOPs. He tasks Fellows with better organizing Miami, Florida warehouse.

"I wanted to see if Anthony followed through," says Lemonis. But to his surprise, little was accomplished.

"I just wanted you to finish one task," Lemonis tells Fellows, then asks, "Why didn't you do it?"