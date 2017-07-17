Op-Ed: The Fed is doing good work — the economic policy problems are elsewhere

This broader context is necessary to understand the Fed's role in the management of the U.S. economy. Crucially, that uninspiring broader context also explains the Fed's hesitation to initiate a more systematic process of "policy normalization" — a short-hand for liquidity withdrawals and a move out of negative real short-term interest rates.

In fact, some of the most recent Fed statements are clearly implying that they don't think much of the announced economic stimulus measures: tax cuts, infrastructure investments, market deregulations and better foreign trade policies. The Fed maintains modest growth expectations — somewhere around 2 percent — and an apparent intent to move toward a neutral policy and a slow and gradual credit tightening over the next few years.

Here is what some of that means: Assuming that inflation (measured by the CPI) remains at about 2 percent over the relevant policy horizon, the effective federal funds rate would have to be raised by 84 basis points (from its current level of 1.16 percent) to match that inflation rate and reach a roughly defined point of monetary neutrality. To get there, there would have to be at least three more interest rate increases of 25 basis points.

Obviously, this scenario would be radically different if the Fed felt more confident about the implementation of meaningful economic stimulus measures. Anticipating those events, the Fed would accelerate its schedule of interest rate increases to anchor inflation expectations and limit bond market problems. The fact that it is not doing that simply means the Fed has serious doubts about the fiscal agenda and the rest of the proposed growth-enhancing actions.

So, the Fed sounds like it wants to change the subject and stay away from a policy argument. It is puzzling instead over the wage and price inflation while telling the White House "good luck with your 3 percent GDP growth target."