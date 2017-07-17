As summer winds down and college students ponder the return to classes, it's time to consider what to bring to school this fall. No surprise, trendy tech gadgets often tops the list. CNBC has assembled a brief guide to the hottest choices.

However, buyer (that's you, parents) beware: If you snatch up everything on this list, it could set you back some big bucks. To knock down the cost, always ask if you can get a student discount. Apple offers education pricing, Amazon Prime membership for students is half-price and the online giant is frequently offering deals. If you're purchasing these items through a traditional electronics store, such as Best Buy or Radio Shack, check if they offer student discounts.