There's one thing that motivates Elon Musk above all else

Elon Musk lives what most would consider an insanely intense life.

He's currently a self-made billionaire 15 times over. And at 46, he's the CEO of both electric carmaker Tesla and space exploration company SpaceX. He's also the co-founder and chairman of artificial intelligence research non-profit OpenAI. In just the last year, hestarted Neuralink to merge humans with machine interfaces and launched The Boring Company to dig tunnels under the ground and reduce traffic woes.

And he does all this on just six hours of sleep per night.

So what keeps Musk motivated?

"The thing that drives me is that I want to be able to think about the future and feel good about that," says Musk, speaking to the National Governors Association on Saturday.