As the summer progresses and the heat sets in, the urge to travel is at an all-time high. But before booking a plane ticket, those traveling for business or pleasure might consider the overall quality of the airports they're traveling through.

According to a new ranking from rewards-travel website MileCards.com, New York's three major airports — Newark, LaGuardia and John F. Kennedy — along with Boston and San Francisco, are the worst five airport hubs for summer travel.

Officials at San Francisco International, No. 3 in MileCards' 2017 Summer Flight Delay Study and described as "a pocket of misery," did not return requests for comment.

For his part, travel analyst Henry Harteveldt, founder of Atmosphere Research Group in San Francisco, did not comment on his hometown hub but did share that he has nothing good to say right now about second-place finisher LaGuardia in New York.

"Their airlines schedule too many flights, which leads to air-traffic delays," he said.

Poor terminal design can compound congestion issues even at better-performing airports. Harteveldt reflected on a time where he was traveling via Los Angeles International Airport — which, with a 78.9 percent on-time ranking, placed in the middle of the summer travel pack — and found the terminals there deficient: "The terminals are inadequate with moving people through the airport and are not connected," he said.