Tim Cook is Silicon Valley's 'most imaginative' CEO, according to an IBM supercomputer

Silicon Valley's most powerful imagination belongs to a very powerful CEO.

That's according to recent data from job search firm Paysa, which used IBM's supercomputer Watson to determine that Apple CEO Tim Cook is the tech industry's "most imaginative" leader. Cook is followed by Amazon's Jeff Bezos, Oracle's Larry Ellison and Cisco's Chuck Robbins.

It's clear why "having or showing creativity or inventiveness" would be important for tech titans. After all, they're tasked with leading employees to innovate new products and come up with solutions to problems that may not even exist yet.