Oil output from US shale regions forecast to rise by 100,000 barrels a day for 5th straight month

Oil production from several U.S. shale regions is expected to keep on rising in August, the U.S. Energy Information Administration forecast on Monday.

The EIA's latest drilling productivity report projects that drillers operating the nation's shale oil fields will increase production by 113,000 barrels a day next month. Total output from these areas is expected to reach 5.59 million barrels a day in August.

July's report marks the fifth straight month the agency's growth forecast came in above 100,000 barrels a day. The forecast is the latest sign that U.S. drillers continue pump more even as benchmark U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures remain stuck in a range below $50 barrel.