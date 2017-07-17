    ×

    Oil output from US shale regions forecast to rise by 100,000 barrels a day for 5th straight month

    Rig supervisor David Crow shows off the oil rig he manages foreElevation Resources at the Permian Basin drilling site in Andrews County, Texas, U.S. in this photo taken May 16, 2016.
    Ann Saphir | Reuters

    Oil production from several U.S. shale regions is expected to keep on rising in August, the U.S. Energy Information Administration forecast on Monday.

    The EIA's latest drilling productivity report projects that drillers operating the nation's shale oil fields will increase production by 113,000 barrels a day next month. Total output from these areas is expected to reach 5.59 million barrels a day in August.

    July's report marks the fifth straight month the agency's growth forecast came in above 100,000 barrels a day. The forecast is the latest sign that U.S. drillers continue pump more even as benchmark U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures remain stuck in a range below $50 barrel.

    Oil prices are down about 14 percent this year, but the commodity was on an upswing through the first quarter of the year, boosted by production cuts by OPEC and other exporters. That allowed U.S. drillers to lock in higher prices for future delivery, providing the financial incentive to produce more oil.

    U.S. shale drillers rely on expensive drilling methods like hydraulic fracturing to extract oil and gas from rock formations.

    This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

