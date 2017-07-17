These LinkedIn hacks will help you stand out from the crowd Tuesday, 28 Mar 2017 | 4:11 PM ET | 01:10

"[Pak] would be a valuable team player in any setting, especially one that would let her utilize her creativity, communication, and production skills," comments a former supervisor of Pak's at her alma mater, the University of California at Berkeley.

"Keep up the grind," writes an old colleague from her time as an intern at CBS. "Nothing worth having comes easy."

Pak also received around 4000 personal messages on LinkedIn.

"My inbox is completely flooded," she tells CNBC, "Every time I open the app, it just crashes."

Most, she says, "are words of encouragement or thanks." Others offer professional advice and insight into the recruitment process.

One Google employee gave her a few interview tips, for example, telling her that it's imperative to act naturally and show what her personality is like outside of the office.

Some have reached out to Pak to speak about specific job opportunities, mostly for sales positions, she says. A few companies, like Open Slate, an analytics firm partnered with YouTube, for instance, have requested to interview her.

Though she affirms that she is grateful for it all, she's holding out for an opportunity that aligns more closely with her interests.

As she writes to Weiner, her dream job is "to be a video producer in an environment that also reflects my values of showcasing diverse narratives... ."

Pak tells CNBC, "My post was really focused on how I do want to pursue my passion in media in the creative realm so I can have a direct impact on minority representation, and all my offers have been outside that."

One of the rejections that spurred the post was from the Page Program at NBCUniversal, CNBC's parent company.

Fortunately for Pak, though she's sifted through the overfilled inbox, she says she hasn't gotten around to checking all of her new connection requests, many of which are coupled with a message.

When she does, maybe she'll find her dream job lurking.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal is the parent company of CNBC.

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook

Don't miss: IndyCar Champion teaches Jay Leno the mental trick that helped him after a spectacular crash