12 dog-friendly companies hiring now

Bernard Weil | Getty Images

On June 23rd, many companies around the globe celebrated "Take Your Dog to Work Day." But at some companies, the holiday never stops.

"Employees are more relaxed having their dogs at work," says Beth Bellanti, Pet Policy Expert at Tito's Handmade Vodka. "It also gives them a chance to take productive breaks by getting out and walking their dog."

Can't stand to be away from your previous pooch? Discover jobs at these 12 companies!

Nestlé Purina

Where hiring: St. Louis, MO; Clinton, IA; Edmond, OK; Denver, CO and more

Company rating: 4.4

As the largest pet food company in the United States, it's probably no surprise that dogs are welcome. But this is just one of the many things that makes the company so great — Nestlé Purina's culture is nearly unbeatable, say the employees who helped it become one of the Best Places to Work in 2017.

"I absolutely love coming to work for NPPC everyday. The culture is second to none and over the years my work team has become like family... At this point, I can't imagine working somewhere else," says a current employee.

Kabbage

Where hiring: Atlanta, GA; San Francisco, CA

Company rating: 4.5

Kabbage, a tech startup and 2017 Best Place to Work based out of Atlanta, Georgia, "provides fully automated funding to small businesses" through their website or mobile app.

And rest assured, your furry friend is welcome at Kabbage. "The dogs are always fun to have in the office — you'd be amazed at how many of your coworkers you meet in an ever-growing company when they stop by your desk to pet your dog, even if your paths might not normally intersect," the employee continues.

Amazon

Where hiring: Seattle, WA; Atlanta, GA: Chicago, IL; Dallas, TX; Detroit, MI; San Francisco, CA; Madison, WI; New York, NY and many more

Company rating: 3.5

Ecommerce giant Amazon has long been a friend to dogs, earning the honor of being called Seattle's most dog-friendly workplace and even having an entire page on their careers site dedicated to the four-legged team members that "work" there.

But dogs aren't the only thing Amazon has going on for it — "After 10+ years there is still a lot to learn and discover, and ways to have big impact for both customers and employees. I have fortunate to have been on four great teams. I have been given many opportunities to do new things, travel, take on global responsibility and push back. Through org changes, maternity leave,and personal highs and lows, I have always felt supported and valued," says one Senior Manager.

Ticketmaster

Where hiring: Hollywood, CA; Rolling Meadows, IL; Seattle, WA; Scottsdale, AZ; Denver, CO; Chantilly, VA; Charleston, WV and more

Company rating: 3.7

Ticketmaster, the live event ticketing company within Live Nation Entertainment, takes their love of animal companions seriously. Not only can team members bring dogs into the office — they also offer pet insurance, so employees never have to worry about whether or not they can afford top-notch care for Fido.

In addition, they offer an environment where you can truly grow your career. "Great people, great atmosphere. Constant change with new technologies and role requirements keeps everything fresh and exciting. Brilliant perks, especially holidays," says a current employee.

PetSmart

Where hiring: Phoenix, AZ; Beaverton, OR; Bethel, PA; Daly City, CA and many more.

Company rating: 3.1

When catering to pets is the bread and butter of your company, you can bet that the office culture will accommodate them, too. PetSmart's retail stores are of course crawling with canines, but the corporate headquarters in Phoenix also allows employees to bring their pets into work every day.

"Pet friendly place, great place to work, kind people, you can work remotely, the company knows the family is first," says a Developer from the Phoenix, AZ office.

Addepar

Besides the free meals, housing stipend, flexible vacation and gym memberships, one of the most beloved benefits at financial operating system Addepar is their dog-friendly offices. And it seems to be working for them — employees give Addepar an impressive 4.4 company rating.

"Addepar was easily the best company I worked for. One of the biggest reasons I stayed at the company for so long was the people and the culture," says one former employee.

Glassdoor

Where hiring: Mill Valley, CA; Chicago, IL; San Francisco, CA; Green, OH; Dublin, Ireland; London, UK

Company rating: 4.0

As a proud Glassdoorian myself, I can testify first hand — the dogs all around our offices are one of my favorite parts of working here (although, fair warning: It may only make you want a dog of your own that much more). But the career opportunities, company culture and competitive compensation are nothing to sneeze at, either!

"Glassdoor is a great place for career growth, making friends and experiencing new foods. I love our dog friendly office. It's so fun! We're also right beside the ocean which is just beautiful... But my favorite part about working for Glassdoor is I enjoy showing up to work every day," says a current Data Scientist.

Bernard Weil | Getty Images

BigCommerce

Where hiring: Austin, TX; Sydney, Australia; San Francisco, CA

Company rating: 3.8

BigCommerce is the platform powering some of your favorite brands' online stores, such as Camelbak, Toyota, Gibson Guitars and more. Employees praise the company culture for being not only dog-friendly, but also having generous benefits and allowing for career growth.

"The people: smart, passionate, creative and caring. The industry/space: getting to be a part of the commerce/retail evolution. The work: having an impact, getting to solve problems associated with a growing company. The benefits & perks: free drinks, great health insurance, open vacation, dry cleaning, car washes, the list goes on," says one current director.

MeUndies

Where hiring: Los Angeles, CA

Company rating: 4.7

MeUndies is much more than just an underwear company — they pride themselves on their "vertically-integrated, direct-to-consumer" system, their devotion to self-expression, and, of course, their pet-friendly workplace.

"Complete trust and freedom to let me be the voice of our brand directly to customers. Careful and thoughtful hiring has led to every person on the team being what I refer to as a 'life champion'. Everyone pulling their weight and are stand up human beings. We are also very well taken care of when it comes to perks (team lunches/dinners and activities). Every day flies by because of how engaging the work is," says a current customer experience employee.

Latcha+Associates

Where hiring: Farmington Hills, MI; Newport Beach, CA

Company rating: 4.1

This all-inclusive marketing and production company based in Farmington Hills, Michigan, has a gorgeous, modern headquarters where dogs are more than welcome. "On any given day, you'll find a number of our four-legged friends roaming the halls, playing in the 3.5 acres of fenced-in yard, or begging for treats and belly rubs," the company says.

And employees sing its praises — one current developer loves the "Recently renovated office with an awesome open office setup. People and teams are great and collaboration is a daily item. You can bring your dog to work which is a nice plus. Vacation time, location, teams and more make this a pleasant place to work."

littleBits

Where hiring: New York, NY

Company rating: 4.2

Employees at littleBits, a company that makes technology accessible through kid-friendly electronic building kits, are united by their mission — but the dog-friendly offices don't hurt either. Besides the pet-friendly workplace, people love the people, generous perks, and dedication towards the greater good.

"I've been at littleBits for a couple years and I really enjoy it. It's hard work, the standards are high, but the people are awesome. And I love the mission and seeing the impact on kids we are having," says a current employee.

Vungle

Where hiring: San Francisco, CA; Singapore

Company rating: 3.8

Vungle, the leading performance marketing platform for in-app video ads, offers a great company culture with plenty of cute pooches to boot. Employees also love the innovative spirit, great coworkers, and Exchange Program that allows you to travel to offices around the world.

"Each person's work matters every day. It's a major reason I joined. Leadership is committed to developing all levels of employees in all areas of the company through customized career development plans for each employee," says a current employee.

This article originally appeared on Glassdoor.

