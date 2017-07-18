In my view, making your money last can largely be boiled down to five key levers. Three are always unknown: investment returns, inflation and longevity. Unfortunately, current conditions further complicate these unknowns. With stock market valuations at relatively high levels, investment returns may be disappointing in the years ahead. Moreover, inflation may be impacted by growing uncertainties in health care, and longevity continues to rise, especially for the affluent.

To make your money last, focus on these two levers: working longer and managing your spending.

Unlike the three levers discussed previously, you can largely control these two. Working longer can have two positive effects: adding to your savings, while not taking distributions from your portfolio for living expenses.

Of course, while it can be difficult to extend the length of your career, every year you work can have a big impact on making your money last. The most powerful lever is to manage your spending. This can involve difficult choices, but if you can control your spending, you can usually make your money last.

I view the challenge of how to make your money last as a seven-step process. Let's touch on each of these briefly: