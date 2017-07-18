    ×

    Amazon's new meal kit is already selling to some Prime members

    • An Amazon Prime member told GeekWire that he has purchased and tested the company's new meal kit.
    • The Seattle-based Prime member said that the Amazon service currently offers 17 different meals.
    • CNBC was unable to replicate the search, which could mean that Amazon is currently only testing it certain locations.
    The Steak au Poivre with parmesan Fries and snap peas from Amazon Meal Kits.
    It seems that Amazon's new meal kits are already on sale — at least, in select locations.

    An Amazon Prime customer told GeekWire that he had seen the company's meal kits appear in his search results about two weeks ago and has already purchased and tested the kits.

    The Seattle-based Prime member said that the Amazon service currently offers 17 different meals and is delivered in a box that is easy to recycle save for a few plastic bags.

    Amazon did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

    CNBC was unable to replicate the search, which could mean that Amazon is currently only testing it certain locations.

    Amazon has already been testing both food delivery, through AmazonFresh, and meal kits, which deliver fresh ingredients and recipes to subscribers. Amazon first launched AmazonFresh in 2007.

    The site currently sells meal kits from third parties, including Tyson Foods' Tyson Tastemakers and Martha & Marley Spoon.

    The ingredients inside an Amazon Meal Kit.
    However, Amazon recently registered a trademark in the U.S. for a service described as: "We do the prep. You be the chef." The service will provide customers "prepared food kits ... ready for cooking and assembly as a meal," according to the trademark application.

    Amazon's push into the space could threaten many meal kit services, most notably Blue Apron, which just recently listed on the public market.

    Since its initial public offering, though, shares of Blue Apron have tumbled. Just last week, the stock closed at a new low after an analyst slapped Blue Apron with a $2 price target, citing difficulty with the business ever becoming profitable.

    On Tuesday, the company shed another 2 percent, falling to $6.46 per share.

    Read the full report from GeekWire.

    A picture taken on June 9, 2016 shows Amazon warehouse in Paris, part of the new service 'Prime Now'.
