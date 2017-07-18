Amazon's new meal kit is already selling to some Prime members

It seems that Amazon's new meal kits are already on sale — at least, in select locations.

An Amazon Prime customer told GeekWire that he had seen the company's meal kits appear in his search results about two weeks ago and has already purchased and tested the kits.

The Seattle-based Prime member said that the Amazon service currently offers 17 different meals and is delivered in a box that is easy to recycle save for a few plastic bags.

Amazon did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

CNBC was unable to replicate the search, which could mean that Amazon is currently only testing it certain locations.

Amazon has already been testing both food delivery, through AmazonFresh, and meal kits, which deliver fresh ingredients and recipes to subscribers. Amazon first launched AmazonFresh in 2007.

The site currently sells meal kits from third parties, including Tyson Foods' Tyson Tastemakers and Martha & Marley Spoon.