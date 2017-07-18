Asia to open amid lower dollar, yields on dimmed US health-care reforms prospects

The dollar fell and yields lowered as the prospects of U.S. health-care reform dimmed ahead of Wednesday's Asia market open.

President Donald Trump said he preferred to "let Obamacare fail" as the Republican Party's attempt to just repeal the law appeared to stall Tuesday. The GOP's health-care replacement plans had collapsed on Monday when too many senators said they would oppose the party's current version of reform.

The inability to enact health-care reforms in the U.S. led to questions about Trump's ability to enact changes to the American tax regime in the near future. Still, some analysts continued to voice optimism about some form of tax reform seeing passage.

The dollar continued its downward trend to touch a 10-month low. The dollar index, which measures the dollar against a basket of currencies, stood at 94.604 at 6:42 a.m. HK/SIN. Against the yen, the greenback fetched 112.03 yen, its lowest levels in almost three weeks.

The euro was at its strongest against the dollar since May 2016. The common currency last traded at $1.1552.

Yields of the 10-year U.S. Treasury fell to more than two-week lows overnight. The 10-year yield stood at 2.26 percent. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond sank to 2.85 percent overnight compared to levels around 2.9 percent seen earlier in the week.