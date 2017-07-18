    ×

    Asia to open amid lower dollar, yields on dimmed US health-care reforms prospects

    • The dollar extended losses and yields were lower overnight on headwinds facing U.S. health-care reforms
    • Stocks closed mostly higher on Wall Street as earnings season continued

    The dollar fell and yields lowered as the prospects of U.S. health-care reform dimmed ahead of Wednesday's Asia market open.

    President Donald Trump said he preferred to "let Obamacare fail" as the Republican Party's attempt to just repeal the law appeared to stall Tuesday. The GOP's health-care replacement plans had collapsed on Monday when too many senators said they would oppose the party's current version of reform.

    The inability to enact health-care reforms in the U.S. led to questions about Trump's ability to enact changes to the American tax regime in the near future. Still, some analysts continued to voice optimism about some form of tax reform seeing passage.

    The dollar continued its downward trend to touch a 10-month low. The dollar index, which measures the dollar against a basket of currencies, stood at 94.604 at 6:42 a.m. HK/SIN. Against the yen, the greenback fetched 112.03 yen, its lowest levels in almost three weeks.

    The euro was at its strongest against the dollar since May 2016. The common currency last traded at $1.1552.

    Yields of the 10-year U.S. Treasury fell to more than two-week lows overnight. The 10-year yield stood at 2.26 percent. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond sank to 2.85 percent overnight compared to levels around 2.9 percent seen earlier in the week.

    Back in Asia, Nikkei futures traded in Chicago were up 0.1 percent at 20,020 while Osaka futures were off 0.01 percent at 19,980 compared to the benchmark index's Tuesday close of 19,999.91.

    Australian SPI futures were down 1.13 percent at 5,623 against the S&P/ASX 200's last close of 5,687.393.

    Stateside, stocks closed mostly higher in the last session as earnings season continued.

    The Dow Jones industrial average slid 0.25 percent, or 54.99 points, to end at 21,574.73, the S&P 500 edged up 0.06 percent, or 1.47 points, to close at 2,460.61 and the Nasdaq gained 0.47 percent, or 29.87 points, to finish the session at 6,344.31.

    In other currencies, the Australian dollar rose to trade at $0.7912 against the dollar at 6:47 a.m. HK/SIN following the central bank's hawkish slant in minutes released Tuesdsay and the dollar's weakness.

    Oil prices rose as a decrease in exports from Saudi Arabia offset Ecuador's decision to stop complying with OPEC-led production cuts. Brent crude futures rose 42 cents to settle at $48.84 a barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude gained 38 cents to settle at $46.40.

    In corporate news, shares of Rio Tinto were in focus. Analysts said Rio Tinto's 2017 dividend could be the highest amount in the company's history due to higher iron ore prices, the Australian Financial Review reported. The diversified miner lowered its guidance for iron ore exports on Tuesday.

    Meanwhile, NetLink NBN Trust, Singapore's largest IPO in 6 years, was due to be listed at 3:00 p.m. HK/SIN. The fiber optic cable owner is set to raise $2.3 billion Singapore dollars ($1.68 billion).

    In economic news, the Bank of Japan begins a two-day policy meeting Wednesday.

    Ahead, U.S. housing starts and oil stocks data from the Energy Information Administration are due during U.S. hours.

