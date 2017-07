On Tuesday, the U.S. Treasury is set to auction $20 billion in 52-week bills and $45 billion in four-week bills.

Investors will also be looking out for a slew of data, including import prices and the Business Leaders Survey, both due out at 8.30 a.m. ET.

The Housing Market Index and Treasury International Capital (TIC) data will follow this at 10.00 a.m. and 4.00 p.m. respectively.

When it comes to politics, investors will be looking to the U.S. following news that a second attempt to pass a health care bill in the Senate collapsed on Monday.

In the commodities sphere, oil prices edged higher in morning trade, however sentiment was weighed down by high supplies from both the U.S. and OPEC.