CEO: Career vs. children is the wrong mindset—it's not a trade off

Recently, I sat in the back of an elementary school classroom in southeast London, on a Saturday morning. As I watched a group of beginner guitar players, including Isak, my five year old grandson, I frantically scribbled down the teacher's fingering for the intro chords of "Uptown Funk."

At the end of class, my mind raced to a question I have occasionally considered over the years: "Did I sacrifice experiences such as this with my own children, because of devotion to my career, and would I do it differently a second time around?"

The answer to the first question is a resounding YES; of course I missed many activities while I was at work. There were countless episodes with my children in which I was not present.

What I was feeling, however, in that South London classroom, was the unfamiliar pang of remorse and a sense that I might have made some poor trade offs.

For this discussion, we should start with a basic definition of "trade off" as an exchange of one desirable thing for another. For example: If I play more bridge, I will play less piano; if the town uses tax revenues for a new sports field it can't rebuild the library; if Jason takes the higher paying job in Seattle, he will see his family in Boston much less. These are trade offs.

However, focusing on a struggle between competing forces, particularly career and family, emphasizes non-compatibility rather than acknowledging that life is a constant stream of choices, priorities and realignments. Without intention, this over-simplifies the multiple strands of each individual's journey into battling pursuits.