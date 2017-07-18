This article is part of a "Reporter's Notebook" series, wherein CNBC journalists submit tales and observations from the field.

China's shift from a country that copies ideas from the West to a tech and innovation powerhouse is no longer an aspiration — it's a fact.

That was the repeated conclusion last week at one of Asia's largest tech conferences.

"China is changing from the so-called copycat nation to innovation nation," Jing Ulrich, managing director and vice chairman of APAC at JPMorgan Chase, told audiences at the RISE conference in Hong Kong last week.

China's rise in technology has been spurred by the emergence of large companies such as Tencent, Alibaba and Baidu that paved the way for other local firms to follow.