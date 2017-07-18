Cramer Remix: Don’t let the action in UnitedHealth fool you 1 Hour Ago | 01:32

The GOP's failure to pass health care reform has shaken the market, so much so that Jim Cramer made the case for cordoning off Wall Street from Main Street.

While Wall Street obsesses over the FANG stocks, Cramer's acronym for Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Google, now Alphabet, for being the few plays immune to Washington's turmoil, strong earnings reports are overlooked or even met with disdain.

"That's why I want to sing the praises of a bunch of companies that have reported this earnings season, companies that would be getting a lot more attention and love right now if Washington wasn't making us feel so pessimistic, so cynical," the "Mad Money" host said.

One such company was UnitedHealth. The largest health care provider in the country, UnitedHealth reported its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, topping the Street's estimates.

Cramer's go-to UnitedHealth analyst, Mizuho Securities' Sheryl Skolnik, called it "an outstanding report," but the stock closed up only 0.2 percent, a mere 50 cents.

"Don't let its measly 50-cent gain fool you," Cramer warned. "United Health reported a great quarter. Its stock's a buy."