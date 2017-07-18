Cramer's charts reveal that technology isn't the only sector driving the rally   

The technology sector may be seen by the stock market as the hotbed of growth and the rally's main driver, but Jim Cramer wanted to put its performance into context.

"It's not like tech is vaulting into the stratosphere while everything else does nothing," the "Mad Money" host said. "What we have here is a broad-based rally that's taking up all sorts of stocks, proving once again that diversification is the only free lunch in this business."

In the last six months, the tech stocks in the S&P 500 rallied 15 percent on average, but the health care stocks rose over 13 percent, with industrials, materials and financials up 8 percent.

So Cramer used the charts of technician Bob Moreno, publisher of RightViewTrading.com and Cramer's colleague at RealMoney.com, to highlight some of the overlooked sectors' top names.