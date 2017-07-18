Cramer's lightning round: I'm all in on this financial with great leadership   

It's that time again! Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on caller favorite stocks at rapid speed:

Apollo Global Management: "That is run by Leon Black, one of the smartest guys in the business. I'm all in."

Chegg: "Well, you know, we like that stock. When it was at $3 we called that thing. That was a called shot. And you know what? I don't think it's even done going up. And I've got to tell you, [CEO] Dan Rosensweig? Hallelujah."

Supernus Pharmaceuticals: "Central nervous system. If you can figure it out, it's worth a fortune, but if you can't, it's binary. Remember Alder? Alder Bio? That's one of these situations. But the company does make money, so I will bless it. But only for speculation."

United Parcel Service: "UPS is getting its act together and they are levered to e-commerce. No, you don't want to sell. We're not going with that. We like UPS."

McKesson Corporation: "I have to tell you, long term buy. The words 'long term' were crucial because short term, I don't like the expectations there."

Signet Jewelers: "Way too hard. The CEO, who was on the show, Mr. Light, just retired. We've got a new CEO. I welcome the new CEO to come on air and see if the practices that Signet's been doing will be reformed."