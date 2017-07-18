CSX stock falls more than 4 percent after soft guidance

CSX shares fell more than 4 percent in after-hours trading as the railroad company reiterated its outlook for the year, disappointing analysts and investors.

Analysts had been anticipating CSX's earnings guidance to $1.20 a share. However, the company said it continues to expect growth of 25 percent in adjusted EPS, which implies a $1.12-a-share outlook.

The guidance overshadowed CSX's earnings and revenue beats Tuesday afternoon. The company posted quarterly EPS of 64 cents and revenue of $2.93 billion, compared with consensus estimates of 59 cents and $2.85 billion, according to Thomson Reuters.

CNBC's Susan Li contributed to this report.