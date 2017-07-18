    ×

    Railroads

    CSX stock falls more than 4 percent after soft guidance

    • CSX reiterated its $1.12 earnings per share estimates.
    • Analysts were anticipating $1.20 for the year.
    • CSX's announcement dashed those hopes with only half of the year remaining.
    Concerns over second half guidance send CSX lower   

    CSX shares fell more than 4 percent in after-hours trading as the railroad company reiterated its outlook for the year, disappointing analysts and investors.

    Analysts had been anticipating CSX's earnings guidance to $1.20 a share. However, the company said it continues to expect growth of 25 percent in adjusted EPS, which implies a $1.12-a-share outlook.

    The guidance overshadowed CSX's earnings and revenue beats Tuesday afternoon. The company posted quarterly EPS of 64 cents and revenue of $2.93 billion, compared with consensus estimates of 59 cents and $2.85 billion, according to Thomson Reuters.

