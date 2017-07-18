If you can manage it, don't buy a new iPhone right now.

Apple is almost certainly going to unveil new iPhones in September, just a couple of months from now, that will offer big upgrades to the current iPhones on the market.

The iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, Apple's top smartphones, are likely to get new and faster processors. They'll also support wireless charging, according to most accounts. (Apple will probably name these updated phones the iPhone 7s and 7s Plus.)

The wait may be one or two months longer for the totally new iPhone 8, but all signs suggest it will be worth it. The iPhone 8 will reportedly sport a more colorful and brighter OLED screen, support for unlocking the phone by recognizing its user's face, new cameras and a screen that takes up most of the entire front of the smartphone.

And don't worry about rumors that the new iPhones are going to be really expensive. The iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus are probably going to cost about the same as the current models.

The iPhone 8 might cost as much as $1,200 at the low end, but carriers will probably sell it with monthly payment plans to ease the sting.

New hardware paired with iOS 11, Apple's next software release, and additional features such as support for augmented reality apps should help these be the very best iPhones Apple has ever launched.

If you're really hurting for a device and want to try Android, you can't go wrong with the Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8+. Both devices offer hardware expected on the iPhone 8, including the OLED display, wireless charging, facial recognition and more.

It might be hard to wait, but history tells us it'll be worth it.