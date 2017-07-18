Early movers: HOG, UNH, BAC, JNJ, CMA, NFLX, TSLA & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

Harley-Davidson – The motorcycle maker earned $1.48 per share for the second quarter, 10 cents a share above estimates. Revenue fell short of expectations, however, and Harley also lowered its full-year shipment and profit margin guidance.

UnitedHealth – The health insurer came in eight cents a share above estimates, with second quarter profit of $2.46 per share. Revenue was essentially in line, and the company also raised its full-year forecast as new businesses grow revenue and UnitedHealth experiences what it calls strong customer retention.

Bank of America – The bank reported quarterly profit of 46 cents per share, three cents a share above estimates. Revenue topped forecasts, as well. Higher interest rates helped negate the effects of a slump in trading.

Johnson & Johnson – Johnson & Johnson beat estimates by three cents a share, with adjusted quarterly earnings of $1.83 per share. Revenue came in slightly short of expectations. The company also issued a full-year forecast that comes in above consensus estimates, following a successful introduction for a number of new products.

Comerica – The regional bank reported quarterly profit of $1.13 per share, seven cents a share above estimates. Revenue came in above forecasts, as well. Higher interest income and lower expenses helped Comerica's results.

Netflix – The video streaming service posted a much-larger-than-expected addition of 5.2 million customers for its latest quarter. Netflix did miss estimates by a penny a share, with quarterly profit of 15 cents per share. Revenue beat forecasts, however, and the company gave strong current-quarter guidance.

Tesla – The automaker added two independent directors to its board of directors, naming 21st Century Fox CEO James Murdoch and Johnson Publishing CEO Linda Johnson Rice to the board.

Sysco – Sysco named President and Chief Operating Officer Tom Bene as its next CEO. He'll succeed Bill DeLaney as CEO of the food distributor on January 1, 2018.

Puma Biotech – Puma won Food and Drug Administration approval for its experimental breast cancer drug, designed to treat early stage breast cancer in patients with a specific genetic mutation.

Ericsson – Ericsson reported a larger-than-expected second-quarter loss and lowered its forecast for the mobile infrastructure market. The latest numbers reflect the continued struggle for the mobile telecom equipment maker, which has cut jobs and implemented significant cost cuts in the past few years.

Novartis – Novartis beat estimates with its latest quarterly profit, with divestments contributing to an increase in net income. The drugmaker's revenue was essentially in line with forecasts.

Dick's Sporting Goods – Dick's announced it would shut down its Chelsea Collective operation. The boutique women's athletic goods operation – which currently has locations in just two cities – will close on August 6. The company plans to direct women back to Dick's stores for athletic apparel and fashion.

PayPal – PayPal struck a deal to offer Visa debit cards in the European market, according to the Financial Times.

Select Comfort – Select Comfort lost two cents per share for its latest quarter, compared to consensus estimates of a five cents per share profit. The mattress retailer's revenue also fell short of forecasts, with the company saying inventory issues with a new supplier will shift some sales into the current quarter.

Ethan Allen – Ethan Allen said operating costs increased during its fiscal fourth quarter, and that the furniture seller now expects earnings to come in at 41 to 42 cents per share. That's shy of the current consensus estimates of 50 cents a share.