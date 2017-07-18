Earnings season in the spotlight on Wall Street, as Goldman Sachs, BofA report

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a relatively flat open on Tuesday, as investor attention shifted to the bumper pack of earnings set to come out.
Investors will also be gearing up for a slew of data, including import prices and the Business Leaders Survey, both due out at 8.30 a.m. ET.
The Housing Market Index and Treasury International Capital (TIC) data will follow this at 10.00 a.m. and 4.00 p.m. respectively.
Meanwhile in oil, prices edged higher in morning trade, yet gains were capped as high supplies from both the U.S. and OPEC producers weighed on sentiment.
At 5.30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, U.S. crude was trading around $46.21, while Brent hovered around $48.67.
When it comes to U.S. politics, two more Republican senators announced Monday that they would oppose the current Republican health care bill.
Following the news, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell called for a vote to repeal Obamacare without an immediate replacement, after the latest attempt to overhaul the U.S. health care system lost momentum.
In Europe, bourses were mostly in negative territory during early trade, while Asia-Pacific markets finished trade under pressure. In the previous session, U.S. equities fluctuated, as earnings season started to kick in.
—CNBC's Jacob Pramuk contributed to this report.