Earnings season in the spotlight on Wall Street, as Goldman Sachs, BofA report

Investors will also be gearing up for a slew of data, including import prices and the Business Leaders Survey, both due out at 8.30 a.m. ET.

The Housing Market Index and Treasury International Capital (TIC) data will follow this at 10.00 a.m. and 4.00 p.m. respectively.

Meanwhile in oil, prices edged higher in morning trade, yet gains were capped as high supplies from both the U.S. and OPEC producers weighed on sentiment.

At 5.30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, U.S. crude was trading around $46.21, while Brent hovered around $48.67.