European markets open lower on US health-care gridlock; Novartis reports earnings

Bourses in Europe open lower on Tuesday with global sentiment dampened by a gridlock in U.S. politics over health-care reform.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was 0.3 percent lower with most sectors moving south.

Markets in Asia fell from their two-year highs as the U.S. dollar sank overnight. The greenback took another hit on Tuesday after the Trump health-care bill failed to get enough backing to proceed to a debate.

Back in Europe, the focus was on earnings. The Swiss pharmaceutical Novartis confirmed its full-year guidance with net income at $2.87 billion in the second quarter of the year. The firm added that it sees potential for "several highly innovative products." Ericsson, Telekom, and Royal Mail are also due to report on Tuesday.