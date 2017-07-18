    ×

    Europe Markets

    European markets open lower on US health-care gridlock; Novartis reports earnings

    • Markets in Asia fell from their two-year highs as the U.S. dollar sank overnight
    • Novartis confirmed its full-year guidance with net income at $2.87 billion in the second quarter of the year
    • Telekom, and Royal Mail are also due to report earnings

    Bourses in Europe open lower on Tuesday with global sentiment dampened by a gridlock in U.S. politics over health-care reform.

    The pan-European Stoxx 600 was 0.3 percent lower with most sectors moving south.

    Markets in Asia fell from their two-year highs as the U.S. dollar sank overnight. The greenback took another hit on Tuesday after the Trump health-care bill failed to get enough backing to proceed to a debate.

    Back in Europe, the focus was on earnings. The Swiss pharmaceutical Novartis confirmed its full-year guidance with net income at $2.87 billion in the second quarter of the year. The firm added that it sees potential for "several highly innovative products." Ericsson, Telekom, and Royal Mail are also due to report on Tuesday.

    Inflation data

    In terms of data, the U.K. will see the release of June's inflation data at 9.30 a.m. London time, Sweden's Riksbank is also releasing minutes of its latest meeting at 8.30 a.m. London time and at 10 a.m. there will be the release of the German ZEW economic sentiment index.

    Later in the session, Bank of America and Goldman Sachs are due to report before the U.S. opening bell.

