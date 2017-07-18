Mobike and Ofo might be the most popular bike-sharing start-ups in China right now, but the ultra-competitive space has attracted plenty of other smaller players.

Apart from Mobike's orange-and-silver bicycles and Ofo's iconic yellow ones, sky blue models from Bluegogo (or Xiao Lan, in Mandarin), neon green offerings from U-bicycle and rainbow-colored, glow-in-the-dark bikes from Qicai are just some of the alternatives users have when it comes to bike-sharing in China.

Approximately 30 companies offer some form of bike-sharing services to the Chinese market.

Once registration and deposit payment is completed, users pay as little as 0.5 yuan (7 cents) for a half hour of use. Bike-sharing companies also offer hongbao, or red packets, where users stand to win cash rewards by riding "bonus bikes."

Given the extremely low prices users pay, the business models employed by bike-sharing firms have led to reservations over their sustainability in the long term.

Eyebrows were raised when start-up Wukong Bicycle closed up shop after just six months of operations. Wukong's failure to equip its bicycles with GPS resulted in the start-up famously losing 90 percent of its inventory. Meanwhile, operations in the hilly city of Chongqing were another misfire for the company as the environment wasn't ideal for cycling, Chinese news outlet Caixin reported.

Still, plenty remain convinced that talk of a bike-sharing bubble is no cause for worry.

"There are definitely questions about how they make money at 0.5 or one yuan a trip … With the immense investment these companies receive, there is really no urgency for profitability at this stage, just a fight to expand market share," Atkinson said.