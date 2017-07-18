Heinz learns why you don't mess with Chicago's strict hot dog tradition

You can't trick Chicagoans into putting an old foe on its cherished hot dogs, Kraft Heinz learned the hard way Tuesday.

In Chicago, hot dogs are topped with yellow mustard, green relish, chopped onions, tomato wedges, a pickle, sport peppers and celery salt. They are never to be topped with ketchup.

The rule is almost religion in the city, to the dismay of ketchup maker Heinz. The Pennsylvania-based condiment company, which merged with Chicago-based Kraft in 2015, tried to convince people to try its new "Chicago dog sauce" for National Hot Dog Day on Wednesday.

People featured in Heinz's promotional video liked the condiment they tasted, until they were told the "new" sauce was actually their nemesis in disguise. People on the internet didn't even bother to give the product a try before ridiculing Heinz's promotion.







Some took offense to the promotion. One person suggested that Heinz pump its dog sauce somewhere crude.

Not everyone was upset. Though they were far outnumbered, some people cheered the campaign as an opportunity for them to profess their forbidden love.



Heinz may not have gotten the reception it wanted, but it certainly attracted Chicago's attention.