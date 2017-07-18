Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Tuesday morning

A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

STOCKS/ECONOMY



-Stock futures are flat after Monday's mixed close. It's a busy day for key earnings reports.

EARNINGS

-Goldman Sachs beat expectations on profit and revenue. UnitedHealth reported a 30 percent quarterly profit jump. Bank of America profit and revenue beat expectations.

OBAMACARE REPLACEMENT

-Lacking the needed votes for a replacement bill, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and President Donald Trump are now calling for the Senate to simply repeal Obamacare and come up with a replacement later.