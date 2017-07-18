How one man went from homeless to cancer patient to a millionaire art dealer   

In 1994, Peter Loughrey sat in a hospital bed at the National Institutes of Health with tubes running in and out of his body. He was being treated for a rare form of lymphoma, and the odds of his survival weren't good.

"I swore if I got out of this, if I beat this lymphoma, I'm going to be the best art dealer I can be," he said.

More than 20 years later, Loughrey runs Los Angeles Modern Auctions, or LAMA. Last year he auctioned off $12 million in art, earning commissions of around $2 million.

Loughrey went from Hollywood stunt man to homeless guy to cancer patient to successful art entrepreneur, and the story is even weirder than it sounds.