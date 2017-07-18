How the woman who fined Google $2.7 billion makes big decisions

You might never of heard of Danish politician and current European Commissioner for Competition, Margrethe Vestager.

But you will have heard about some of her work.

Vestager has taken on some of the biggest companies in the world, Amazon, McDonald's, and Apple to name a few. But it's the European Union commissioner's most recent case that has caught the world's attention.

The commission's seven-year long probe into Google's abuse of the search engine market finally came to an end last month. The investigation resulted in Google being slapped with the largest EU antitrust penalty on record, $2.7 billion.

The commission found that Google denied "consumers a genuine choice" when it illegally prioritised its own shopping service in its search results, while purposely relegating its rivals.