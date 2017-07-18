Revenue from IBM's strategic imperatives of analytics, cloud, mobile, social and security was $8.8 billion, IBM said in a statement. Strategic imperatives now contribute 45 percent of IBM's total revenue, up from 42.8 percent in the first quarter, IBM said. Cloud revenue, including cloud delivered as a service, for the quarter was $3.9 billion, up 15 percent from last year. Analytics revenue of $5.1 billion was up 4 percent.



IBM's Technology Services and Cloud Platforms division came up with $8.4 billion in revenue, down 5.1 percent year over year. The Cognitive Solutions business produced $4.6 billion in revenue, down 2.5 percent.

IBM's Global Business Services group did $4.1 billion in revenue, which was down 3.7 percent, while the Systems segment contributed $1.7 billion in revenue, down 10.4 percent.

During the second quarter, IBM announced the opening of four cloud data centers, a partnership with Lightbend, and the acquisition of Timetoact Group's XCC digital workplace hub.

Also in the quarter, CNBC reported that Facebook was looking to move WhatsApp off of IBM's cloud and onto its own in-house data center infrastructure.

IBM stock has dropped more than 7 percent since the beginning of this year.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.