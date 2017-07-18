IBM stock was down 2.5 percent on Tuesday after the company disclosed earnings for the second quarter of the year, falling short of revenue estimates but beating earnings estimates.
- EPS: Excluding certain items, $2.97 in earnings per share vs. $2.74 in earnings per share as expected by analysts, according to Thomson Reuters.
- Revenue: $19.29 billion vs. $19.46 billion as expected by analysts, according to Thomson Reuters.
Revenue was down year over year for the 21st quarter in a row, off by more than 4 percent. Analysts had expected that outcome, as CNBC's Deirdre Bosa reported earlier on Tuesday.
IBM reiterated its guidance of at least $13.80 in earnings per share for the full year of 2017, in line with its guidance from the first quarter. Analysts had expected guidance of $13.68 per share.