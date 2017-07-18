Maine's lobster business is booming despite record catches



"Everybody points to this year as a year that was a big learning experience for all of us in the industry and it certainly was," said Annie Tselikis, marketing manager at Maine Coast, a distributor in Portland, Maine. "What that did was give us a wake-up call to invest in infrastructure, to really invest in marketing, our business relationships. And in that one year, we changed the entire game."



The industry made a huge push to increase demand, both domestically and around the globe. And they've had great success, especially in China, where distributors are marketing Maine lobster as a clean source of quality protein. It also helps that the Chinese word for lobster is similar to the word for dragon, it resembles the mythical creature and when cooked, it turns the lucky color red.



China accounted for just third-of-a-percent of all U.S. lobster exports in 2010. By 2016, that jumped to 13 percent, according to WISERTrade.



And Chinese consumers are willing to pay up for the tasty treat, shelling out as much as $100 for a 1.5-pound lobster for a Chinese celebration.



"China saved our bacon," said Portland lobsterman Dickie Black. "The price was at an all-time low, and we aggressively opened a market over there and it became very popular with the middle class."



Distributors are also getting orders from Malaysia, Indonesia, the Middle East, North Africa and South America.



And it's not just about finding new international customers. The industry is also looking for new markets in the United States. Lobstermen fly to events around the country to meet chefs face to face, talking about sustainability and teaching them how to use the product in innovative dishes.

But why are there so many more lobsters in the waters off Maine, fueling this need to create demand? Scientists say it's climate change.



"The waters in the southern New England area have sort of warmed to the point that lobsters are less able to produce young and survive," said Jon Hare, of the Northeast Fisheries Science Center. "But the warming waters have created a very beneficial situation in the Gulf of Maine, so they're right at the optimum temperature for lobsters now in the Gulf of Maine."



The lobster industry also says a more than century-long commitment to sustainability has kept lobsters plentiful. Even before the law required it, lobsterman began restricting their catches, throwing back undersized or oversized lobsters and egg-bearing females.