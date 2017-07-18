Why pausing before you speak can help you better communicate at work

First, Black suggests that pausing before speaking can help you come across as more approachable. By preventing others from finishing their thoughts, you are likely to come off as abrasive, Black says.

When you consciously slow down your actions and speech in the office, Black says you'll become more comfortable with pausing before speaking or making your next move.

"[This] changes everything because people are now [visualizing] and hearing something different," Black tells CNBC. "They are so used to chaotic and now they see calm and confident. And probably most important of all, they are seeing someone who is approachable."

An important note: You shouldn't slow down to the point of being monotone and where you make others want to fall over with boredom, says Black, but you "just need to think a little bit before [you] speak."

Black's second reason why pausing can help you communicate more effectively at work? You'll become more "thoughtful" and "engaged."

All too often in meetings people interrupt each other, which keeps many other voices from being heard. "Not all of us are able to respond as quickly as some," says Black.

The solution: "Part of being a good leader is also knowing when to be quiet and when to listen," Black says. "Even if you have made your decision and they are presenting the different strategies, you should have the respect for your team to be quiet."

"I think you come across as a better participant because in a way you're saying this isn't all about me," Black says.

He adds that if you cut your team off, they will eventually stop working as hard for you.

"[Their response] may have been the one that saved the company or earned the company a million dollars. And your team missed it, because they gave up and because all you did was cut them off," Black tells CNBC. "So there's great value in silence."

