People in counties that backed Trump aren't fans of president's tweeting, poll finds

Counties that voted for Donald Trump may support the president's policies, but those voters are less enthusiastic about the way he uses Twitter, according to a NBC News/Wall Street Journal Poll.

People living in counties that helped elect Trump largely supported him on key issues like keeping jobs in America, dealing with North Korea and his response to the use of chemical weapons in Syria — 75 percent, 68 percent and 66 percent, respectively.

But 62 percent of respondents said they oppose how Trump uses Twitter to express exactly what he is thinking. Only 24 percent supported the habit.

People in "Trump counties" also didn't support his refusing to release tax returns or his response to Russian election interference.

The poll, conducted between July 8 and 12, surveyed 600 people who lived in counties that supported Trump in the election. The poll had a margin error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.

