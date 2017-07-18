This isn't the first, or only, U.S. effort under way in the rare earth metals market, which can be volatile. Nevada-based Molycorp — which was the only rare earth metals producer in the United States at a time when China was threatening to withhold its supply from the rest of the world — received a lot of attention. However, it went through a Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2015, before reemerging last year as a private company called Neo Performance Materials.

"Aside from the risks inherent in any mining venture, some of the problem with the former Molycorp product slate was that it was dominated by the more abundant, therefore less economically desirable, lighter rare earths. Coal actually contains a higher relative concentration of the heavy rare earths, many of which have a high strategic value," Hower said. But he added, "Whether those heavy rare earth elements can be extracted from coal and coal combustion products and whether the process can be economic is something that is still being demonstrated."

Kentucky's renewable renaissance may seem like a series of one-offs, but the reality is that a number of energy-efficient initiatives are coming from the top down. Last October the state was selected by the National Governors Association to participate in the Policy Academy on Power Sector Modernization, along with Oregon, Rhode Island and Washington. The purpose of the initiative is to bring together stakeholders to discuss and work on energy issues, particularly with respect to generation and efficiency, said Rick Bender, executive adviser for Kentucky's Department of Energy Development and Independence.