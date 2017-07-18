Snap is now worth less than half its peak value

Wall Street has wiped out half of Snap's value since the days following its IPO.

Shares of the social media company hit a fresh low of $14.63 a share on Tuesday, less than half the stock's all-time intraday high of $29.44 on March 3.

The stock popped 44 percent on its first trading day, March 2, marking one of the first big technology IPOs since Alibaba. But many investors dropped the stock after Snap reported slower-than-expected user growth in the first quarter, paired with steep IPO expenses. Shares are down nearly 30 percent in the past three months.