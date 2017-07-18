Court documents in a civil case Retrophin filed against Pierotti say that Shkreli, in January 2013, wrote Pierrotti's wife, saying, "Your husband had stolen $1.6 million from me and I will get it back. I will go to any length necessary to get it back."

"Your pathetic excuse of a husband needs to get a real job that does not depend on fraud to succeed... I hope to see you and your four children homeless and will do whatever I can to assure this," Shkreli allegedly wrote.

Pierotti was hired in 2011 to trade for yet another Shkreli fund, MSMB Consumer, Shkreli founded that year to invest in consumer company stocks.

He said that while Shkreli planned to capitalize MSMB Consumer with $10 million and hoped to double that amount quickly, by early 2012 "Martin started pulling money back."

"He just started redeeming money out of the fund," Pierotti said.

Pierotti said Shkreli was secretive about where the money to fund MSMB Consumer had come from or where it went after it was taken out.

"Martin didn't talk to anybody about where money came and went from," Pierotti said.

Eventually, Pierotti said, there was so little money in MSMB Consumer that it operated less like a hedge fund, and started to pursue a strategy of focusing on just one stock.

One of those stocks was Rick's Cabaret, a company that operates strip clubs and night clubs, Pierotti said.

Pierotti also testified that in mid-2012 he showed up to work at MSMB's offices on Madison Avenue in Manhattan to see "guys packing their computers and the flat screens into rolling suitcases and walking them out of the building."

"My understanding was the bills had not been paid," Pierotti said. "Rent."

Shkreli's funds then moved to new offices elsewhere in Manhattan.

After getting the shares in Retrophin, along with the group of other friends and associates, Pierotti said, Shkreli made "comments... that people who had traded... should trade the stock, buy it and sell it, buy it and sell it."

Pierotti noted that "stocks are more valuable if they have liquidity."

"If a group of people just decided to trade stock back and forth, buying amongst themselves, just for the appearance of creating volume, that would be insider trading," Pierotti said.

Pierotti, who specialized in consumer company stocks, previously worked at the Galleon Group hedge fund, which he left in 2008.

Early in his testimony Tuesday, Pierotti said he had notified federal authorities that while working for Galleon he became aware of instances of insider trading at that firm. One of those instances, Pierotti said, involved Galleon's founder Raj Rajaratnam.

Pierotti said that neither Rajaratnam nor anyone else asked him to make a trade involving the jam company Smucker's, but at a meeting Rajaratnam "asked me if I was with him" on such a trade, "and I said yes."

"I knew, and he told me, they were using information that was non public," Pierotti said. "I didn't think it was material, but it was non-public."

Pierotti said he knew that Rajaratnam "had gotten information given to him by a board member of Procter & Gamble who was doing business with Smucker's."

Rajaratnam was convicted of insider trading in 2011, and is serving and 11-year sentence in a federal prison.

His former pal and ex-Procter & Gamble board member, Raj Gupta, was convicted at trial of securities fraud in 2012. He was released from prison in early 2016 after receiving a two-year sentence.

Pierotti said he had agreed with prosecutors to testify against Gupta at trial, but was never called to do so.

Pierotti also said he received a non-prosecution agreement in connection with the case, which guaranteed he would not be criminally charged for activities at Galleon as long as he did not lie to federal authorities about them.