The Place Where Middle East Peace is Working

Curious attendees of the textile conference stopped and starred at the rare site of an Egyptian and Israeli flag flying side by side. Over the years the three men, who were all of military age during the 1973 Yom Kippur War as it's known in Israel and the October War as it's known in Egypt have become close friends with two goals. The first, produce t-shirts, dress shirts, jeans, slacks, coats, swimwear and coats. Their second goal, help turn that cold peace into something warmer.

El Rabiey says each side needs the other. "What I can do for them, and what they can do for me puts us in a place where we have become true partners."