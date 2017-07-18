The Place Where Middle East Peace is Working

An island of peace, cooperation and opportunity is breaking out in the Middle East, fueled by one of the most beaten down sectors in the United States – retail.
Qualified Industrial Zones are fostering new relations between Israel and Egypt. While the two countries have been at peace since a 1979 deal, it's been a cold peace with little relations between the people of these two nations that fought four full-fledged wars in a 25 year period between 1948 and 1973.
The zones, established in connection with the United States, allow Egypt to sell textiles by taking advantage of Israel's status as a nation with a Free Trade Agreement with the United States.
Turning Enemies Into Friends
Representatives and business leaders from the textile industries of both countries are holding court at the TexWorld USA Expo in New York City this week. Ashraf El Rabiey manages the special zones for Egypt, Mohamed Kassem of World Trading Company which exports textiles and Gabby Bar, co-chairman of the Qualified Industrial Zones for Israel's Ministry of Economy and Industry sat together in a special booth beneath the nation's flags Monday.
Curious attendees of the textile conference stopped and starred at the rare site of an Egyptian and Israeli flag flying side by side. Over the years the three men, who were all of military age during the 1973 Yom Kippur War as it's known in Israel and the October War as it's known in Egypt have become close friends with two goals. The first, produce t-shirts, dress shirts, jeans, slacks, coats, swimwear and coats. Their second goal, help turn that cold peace into something warmer.
El Rabiey says each side needs the other. "What I can do for them, and what they can do for me puts us in a place where we have become true partners."
Inside the Deal
Here's how it works. Since 1985 Israel has had a Free Trade Agreement with the United States. Egypt does not. But Egypt can benefit from Israel's trade deal with the U.S. by making products in five zones in their country including the greater Cairo area, Alexandria and the Suez Canal area. Those products have to be made with goods from Israel that equal at least 10.5% percent of the item's total value. That means some of the cloth, or chemicals that go into the garment must be produced in Israel. Or perhaps Israel manufactures and supplies the buttons, zippers or packaging material that goes into the product…as long as the value of Israel's contribution meets the 10.5% threshold. Egypt then sells and ships the finished product which qualifies for the same free trade status as products from Israel, or any other country that enjoys a free trade agreement with the United States.
The partnership produces clothes for American brands including Gap, J.C. Penney, Old Navy, Calvin Klein, Fruit of the Loom, PVH, Sears, Russell, Timberland and Aeropostale.
The product that Egypt ships to the U.S. accounts for a small percentage of the clothing sold in the United States, but to Egypt and Israel - it amounts to big business and the creation of tens of thousands of jobs.
While the United States Government is not a favorite of many countries throughout the world right now, in Israel and Egypt – the U.S. could not be seen in a more positive light, in large part due to programs like this one.
The Dividend for Israel
Israel's interests are three-fold. "Israel now has a high cost of labor, approaching what many western countries have," says Gabby Bar. "The costs are lower in Egypt. Combining the labor of both countries makes the end product less expensive." The zone also opens new markets to Israeli companies that have traditionally been shunned in Arab countries. Many Middle Eastern countries still have either an official or unofficial embargo on doing business with Israel. But the Israeli government's main objective is the hope that it will share a peaceful border with Egypt forever. Mohamed Kassem, a former Egyptian trade representative to the United States, now an executive selling Egyptian cotton and other clothing materials and finished products to the world motions to the flags sitting behind the men. "Without the Qualified Industrial Zone, we would not see these flags together today" he said. Without skipping a beat, Gaby Bar adds "they know me as a person, that's better for business."
Success and Set-backs in Egypt
The QIZ took off immediately after it was put into place in 2005. Kassem and El Rabiey say the companies involved on average saw double digit growth into 2011. Then Egypt fell into chaos and the partnership with Israel slowed.
The Arab Spring brought upon uncertainty and violence throughout the Arab world. Almost 1,000 people were killed in Egypt alone during a few week stretch at the beginning of 2011. Long-time President Hosni Mubarak was arrested. Hardline Muslim Brotherhood leader Mohamed Morsi was soon ushered into power before another massive political shake-up hit. Morsi was arrested and the former leader of Egypt's powerful armed forces, General Abdel Fattah el-Sisi then became President in 2014.
Since then sales have recovered to some extent. In the first quarter of this year that double digit growth began to re-appear.
"We Are Creating Peace and Hope"
To many potential suppliers and customers at TexWorld the alliance between Israel and Egypt is still a bit confusing. A woman looking to partner with Israeli textile manufacturers saw the badge of one Israeli commerce official attending the show. She stopped and asked "where's your booth?" He said, "our booth is shared with Egypt." The confused woman stopped and stared, then began taking pictures of the business cards of Egyptian manufacturers who partner with Israel.
5,600 miles away from New York, rioting continued in Jerusalem for a third straight day as Israel installed metal detectors after Arab gunmen murdered two Israeli police officers at a site holy to both Muslims and Jews last week.
When asked if the Israelis and Egyptians ever discuss politics Gabby Bar, Israel's co-chair of the QIZ said with a wry smile, "why would we do that? We have enough to disagree about when we talk business." His face then turned serious as he added, "there's enough people to deal with political problems. We are busy creating peace and hope."