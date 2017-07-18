UK PM May urges government to show ‘strength and unity’ after leaks suggest divides over Brexit

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May has told ministers to show "strength and unity", and to keep details of their discussions private, after reports over the weekend suggested divides over Brexit.

One of those reports involved an unnamed minister allegedly accusing U.K. finance minister Philip Hammond of trying to "f--- up" the country's departure from the European Union.

"There is a need to show strength and unity as a country and that starts around the cabinet table," Mrs May said on Tuesday, according to a government spokesperson.

May's government suffered a weakened majority in last month's election, and tensions have been heightened further over whether the country should remain in the EU single market or face a "hard Brexit" outside of it.