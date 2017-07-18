VISIT CNBC.COM

Here are the 12 US cities where millennials are earning the most money

Katherine Papera / EyeEm | Getty Images
Young people in San Francisco bring home an average of $3,540 a month

In general, city life is expensive. But some of the biggest cities are also home to some of the biggest paychecks.

In San Francisco, for instance, young people bring home an average of $3,540 a month.

That's according to personal finance app Clarity Money, which surveyed its 400,000 users to compare the average monthly income of young consumers across major U.S. cities. It then provided CNBC with the 12 cities where millennials — defined as those between 22 and 37 years old — earn the most.

Read on to see how much young professionals are bringing home every month (after taxes) in these 12 high-earning cities.

12. Anaheim, Calif.

Monthly income for those between 22 and 37: $1,954

11. Dallas, Texas

Monthly income for those between 22 and 37: $1,978

10. Boston, Mass.

Monthly income for those between 22 and 37: $2,030

9. Chicago, Ill.

Monthly income for those between 22 and 37: $2,055

8. Los Angeles, Calif.

Monthly income for those between 22 and 37: $2,112

7. Washington, D.C.

Monthly income for those between 22 and 37: $2,339

6. San Jose, Calif.

Monthly income for those between 22 and 37: $2,353

5. Seattle, Wash.

Monthly income for those between 22 and 37: $2,445

4. Austin, Texas

Monthly income for those between 22 and 37: $2,455

3. New York, New York

Monthly income for those between 22 and 37: $2,620

2. Oakland, Calif.

Monthly income for those between 22 and 37: $2,702

1. San Francisco, Calif.

Monthly income for those between 22 and 37: $3,540

