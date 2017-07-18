US futures mixed as GOP pivots on health care, and trading at banks slump

U.S. stock futures were mixed and the dollar sank as the GOP gave up on replacing Obamacare and called for an outright repeal. Earnings from Bank of America (BAC) and three Dow stocks were also front and center on Wall Street. (CNBC)



* Dow snaps record run while Nasdaq extends win streak (CNBC)

BofA this morning reported quarterly earnings and revenue that beat estimates, but saw a slump in its trading business. Meanwhile, Dow component Goldman Sachs (GS) saw earnings and revenue exceeded forecasts, but also a bond trading plunge. Dow stocks Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and UnitedHealth (UNH) also issued results. (CNBC)



* IBM, CSX, and United Continental earnings after the bell (CNBC)

Netflix (NFLX) was surging about 10 percent this morning after reporting a much larger than expected addition of 5.2 million customers for its latest quarter. The streaming video service also issued strong forward guidance. (CNBC)

Economic reports today include June import prices at 8:30 a.m. ET, a report that's taken on new attention with the Trump administration's intense focus on trade. The July sentiment index from the National Association of Home Builders at 10 a.m. ET. (CNBC)