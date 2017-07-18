US futures mixed as GOP pivots on health care, and trading at banks slump

IN THE NEWS TODAY
After losing support from two more Republicans on the Senate bill to replace Obamacare, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and President Donald Trump last night abruptly called for a vote on a straight repeal of the 2010 health-care law. (CNBC)
The House Budget Committee today unveiled a spending outline to boost funding for defense, including money for Trump's southern border wall. The proposed fiscal 2018 budget would also dramatically reshape social welfare programs such as Medicare. (CNBC)
* US trade rep outlines priorities for renegotiating NAFTA (Reuters)
* US and Chinese executives to meet on economic relations (NY Times)
The overwhelming majority of Americans worried that the U.S. will become engaged in a major war in the next four years has increased to 76 percent, according to a new NBC News|SurveyMonkey National Security Poll.
The Trump administration has declared that Iran is in compliance with its nuclear agreement, but warned Tehran was in default of the spirit of the accord to curb the nation's ambitions and Washington would look for ways to the change that. (Reuters)
* Trump threatens Venezuela with sanctions, calls Maduro a 'bad leader' (Reuters)
* Russia threatens retaliatory measures over seized US mansions (CNBC)
* Trump administration to share records about Mar-a-Lago visits (AP)
A judge has ordered Alphabet's (GOOL) Google to hand over employee records to federal investigators probing the alleged gender pay gap at the Internet giant. (USA Today)
General Motors (GM) has extended a shutdown at the Michigan factory that builds the new Chevrolet Bolt electric car as part of a broader effort to get control of bulging inventories. (Reuters)
Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD, backed by Warren Buffett, plans to expand in the U.S., with its Lancaster, California, production facility set for completion next month. (CNBC)
Samsung plans to recycle parts from Galaxy Note 7 smartphones, which gained notoriety last year after a battery defect caused several to burst into flame. (TechCrunch)
Pizza Hut, owned by Yum Brands (YUM), plans to hire around 14,000 delivery drivers by the end of 2017, or about 3,000 a month. The chain is also adding a new technology system to improve delivery reliability and accuracy. (CNBC)
STOCKS TO WATCH
Harley-Davidson (HOG) beat estimates with earnings. But revenue fell short, and Harley also lowered its full-year shipment and profit margin guidance. Shares were sinking about 10 percent in the premarket.
Tesla (TSLA) added two independent directors, naming 21st Century Fox (FOXA) CEO James Murdoch and Johnson Publishing CEO Linda Johnson Rice to the board.
Puma Biotech (PBYI) won FDA approval for its experimental breast cancer drug, designed to treat early stage breast cancer in patients with a specific genetic mutation.
Novartis (NVS) beat estimates with its latest quarterly profit, with divestments contributing to an increase in net income. The drugmaker's revenue was essentially in line with forecasts.
Ericsson (ERIC) reported a larger than expected second quarter loss and lowered its forecast for the mobile infrastructure market, reflecting the continued struggle for the Swedish telecom equipment maker.
Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) is closing its Chelsea Collective next month, directing customers of the boutique women's athletic goods operation back to Dick's stores.
WATERCOOLER
The Muppets Studio is blaming "unacceptable business conduct" for its dismissal of Steve Whitmire as the longtime performer of Kermit the Frog, a firing that created outrage on social media. (AP)
Tens of thousands of people who took out private loans to pay for college but have not been able to keep up payments may get their debts wiped away because critical paperwork is missing. (NY Times)