Dow opens lower on DC gridlock, Goldman Sachs shares fall

U.S. equities opened mostly lower on Tuesday as investors parsed through more corporate quarterly reports.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell about 60 points at the open, pressured by shares of Goldman Sachs. The bank's stock fell and contributed the most losses on the Dow after reporting a 40 percent drop in second-quarter bond trading revenue. That said, it's top and bottom-line quarterly results topped Wall Street expectations.
"While GS has noted in the past that FICC revenues generally fall by circa 30% between Q1 and Q2, the market was expecting less of a fall given GS's underperformance in Q1 2017," Christopher Wheeler, research analyst at Atlantic Equities, said in a note Tuesday.
Bank of America also posted quarterly results that beat expectations. Its stock, however, was also pressured by a sharp drop in trading revenue.
The Nasdaq composite fell 0.21 percent despite Netflix shares soaring nearly 9 percent. Netflix said it added 5.2 million total memberships during its second quarter.
The S&P 500 declined a quarter of a percent, with financials leading decliners.
Wall Street also turned its eyes towards Washington, after two more Republican senators announced Monday that they would oppose the current Republican health care bill.
Following the news, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell called for a vote to repeal Obamacare without an immediate replacement, after the latest attempt to overhaul the U.S. health care system lost momentum.
Bruce McCain, chief investment strategist at Key Private Bank, said "some of the sentiment measures recently seem to be coming in" as people lose confidence in the administration's ability to move forward on key items from the Trump agenda.
The U.S. dollar fell broadly on the back on of the Senate news. The dollar index traded 0.6 percent lower at 94.56.
Yields followed the greenback lower. The benchmark 10-year note yield slipped to 2.28 percent, while the two-year yield hovered around 1.35 percent.
In economic news, import prices fell 0.2 percent last month, as expected.
