Dow opens lower on DC gridlock, Goldman Sachs shares fall

The Dow Jones industrial average fell about 60 points at the open, pressured by shares of Goldman Sachs. The bank's stock fell and contributed the most losses on the Dow after reporting a 40 percent drop in second-quarter bond trading revenue. That said, it's top and bottom-line quarterly results topped Wall Street expectations.

"While GS has noted in the past that FICC revenues generally fall by circa 30% between Q1 and Q2, the market was expecting less of a fall given GS's underperformance in Q1 2017," Christopher Wheeler, research analyst at Atlantic Equities, said in a note Tuesday.

Bank of America also posted quarterly results that beat expectations. Its stock, however, was also pressured by a sharp drop in trading revenue.

The Nasdaq composite fell 0.21 percent despite Netflix shares soaring nearly 9 percent. Netflix said it added 5.2 million total memberships during its second quarter.

The S&P 500 declined a quarter of a percent, with financials leading decliners.