VISIT CNBC.COM

Money

Money

Today's 'super savers' say 2 goals are more important than retirement

Is the American dream still alive?
Blueflames | Getty Images

The best savers aren't just focusing on funding their golden years.

In a new survey, financial investment management company Principal asked today's "super savers" about the two most important goals they're working towards.

While saving for retirement is a priority — after all, Principal defines "super savers" as those who contributed at least 90 percent of the IRS maximum for the year into their employer-sponsored retirement plan — two goals trumped retirement in terms of importance: Having financial security and raising a family.

Check out Principal's findings in the chart below, which is broken out by generation. The blue bar represents Gen X "super savers," the orange bar represents Gen Y "super savers" and the purple bar represents "super savers" overall.

When asked, "Of the goals you are working on, what two are most important?" 58 percent of respondents selected financial security and 46 percent said raising a family, while 25 percent selected saving for retirement.

The next most popular choices were healthy living (17 percent) and being physically fit (13 percent).

Of course, part of being financially secure is having retirement savings, but it encompasses more than preparing for your golden years. Bankrate's "Financial Security Index" factors in job security, comfort levels with savings and debt, net worth and overall financial situation. As of June 2017, the index itself has reached an all-time high at 106.7 out of 108.

Want to start prioritizing financial security like the super savers? Read up on key steps millennials can take now for financial security later and the smartest things to do with your money in your 30s.

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook.

Don't miss: Here's how much millennials have in their emergency funds

Suze Orman explains how much money you'll need to have when an emergency happens
Suze Orman explains how much money you'll need to have when an emergency happens   
Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...