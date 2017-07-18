Today's 'super savers' say 2 goals are more important than retirement

The best savers aren't just focusing on funding their golden years.

In a new survey, financial investment management company Principal asked today's "super savers" about the two most important goals they're working towards.

While saving for retirement is a priority — after all, Principal defines "super savers" as those who contributed at least 90 percent of the IRS maximum for the year into their employer-sponsored retirement plan — two goals trumped retirement in terms of importance: Having financial security and raising a family.

Check out Principal's findings in the chart below, which is broken out by generation. The blue bar represents Gen X "super savers," the orange bar represents Gen Y "super savers" and the purple bar represents "super savers" overall.