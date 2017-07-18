Brides affected by the shutdown aren't without recourse to find a new dress, quickly.
Several stores are capitalizing off their competitor's downfall, offering brides discounts. For example, David's Bridal is offering former Alfred Angelo customers 30 percent off wedding dresses and 20 percent off bridesmaids' dresses, while bridesmaid rental service Vow To Be Chic is giving 10 percent off.
Brideside, one of the largest retailers to carry Alfred Angelo, has been working directly with other designers to arrange discounts and rush options — free of charge — for any brides and bridesmaids affected by Alfred Angelo's closing, said Cooper. (Customers also have the option of receiving a refund or credit.)
Brides may also be able to find a secondhand dress using social media.
"Check out the hashtag #AlfredAngelo," Cooper said. "The to-be-wed and married community is extremely sympathetic and helpful with other to-be-weds who need help, and there's a chance that someone can lend you their dress or other items you may need."
Any women in the SoCal area that need a wedding dress ASAP bc of #alfredangelo closing, I will lend you mine! pic.twitter.com/LyCwfMD3Jn — Macie Hanrahan (@maciecakes13)
There's also a Facebook group with 850 members and growing specifically focused on the current situation, working to find other brides and bridesmaids around the country to share gowns, Cooper said.