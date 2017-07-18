As if planning a wedding wasn't stressful enough, many brides have been left scrambling to find a replacement dress and get a refund after the abrupt shutdown of bridal retailer Alfred Angelo last week.

Alfred Angelo closed all of its 61 stores July 13, without warning, and filed for bankruptcy protection the next day. The company did not respond to CNBC's request for a comment.

Some brides affected by the shutdown are facing less stress than others though, because they have wedding insurance, also referred to as special events insurance. This under-the-radar coverage is relatively inexpensive and especially helpful for situations like these when a vendor goes bankrupt.